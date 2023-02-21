Feel the Bern: Can the Tigers turn things around?

The Tigers have begun spring training in Lakeland, and one has to wonder if they can turn things around from last season.

Remember, last season they lost 96 games. So, for the front office, they’ve got to make improvements and fast, and then they have to sell this team to the public. Did I mention they lost 96 games last year? So, how do you sell that product to the public?

You might also remember that in spring training last year, the Tigers talked a lot about making the playoffs. And they weren’t afraid to say it because they believed they were going to do it. Sure, they were going to do it, but first, they’ve got to do it on the field. Despite adding two high-priced free agents, the Tigers fell flat on their faces, and so did the free agents. Javier Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez were both busts, but both have a lot of time to go on their deals.

Late last season, Al Avila was relieved of his duties as general manager of the team. And just like that, the season was over, and it was still early August. But hope was gone. Scott Harris was brought in from the Giants and given the task of revamping, rebuilding, and rejuvenating a franchise that’s desperate to be relevant.

“The worst thing that can happen to a team is that they’re not relevant.” So, in about six weeks, we will have a better idea of just what the Tigers can do in 2023. Can they make the playoffs? Of course, they can! Will they? No, they won’t! The key for the Tigers now is simple: stay steady and get strong, and healthy. Remember, every team that thinks they’re great is just a torn ligament away from being ordinary.

The Tigers have had their share of devastating injuries. Throw in a little luck, and let’s see where they go.