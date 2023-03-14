Ramblings: As a Lions fan, watching the Aaron Rodgers-Packers-Jets drama is a joy

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions sacks Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

There’s nothing quite as sweet as watching the Packers have to suffer through something.

As a Lions fan, I’ve been the subject of a long, long string of suffering, and much of that has been at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.

Between the Brett Favre era and the Aaron Rodgers era, the Lions have rarely won a game vs. the cheese heads. According to Football Database, the Packers lead the all-time series with Detroit with 105 wins and 75 losses (and seven ties), and a lot of those wins have come in the last three decades.

While the Lions have had some luck against Rodgers in recent years, the current saga involving their start quarterback is hilarious. I’m loving every second of it.

Rodgers has two NFL franchises at gunpoint right now, figuratively, as he continues pondering his future. Of course, while he’s pondering, he’s handing over his list of demands to the New York Jets. You know, pondering, that’s how people ponder.

Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources.

It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Green Bay appears to be totally done with the drama, so much so that they’re completely fine with handing the keys over to Jordan Love, a move Lions fans will definitely love.

Rodgers will probably end up playing for the Jets next year, and when the season is done, he’ll do this whole schtick again, and some other foolish team will offer him a blank check and a list of open roster spots to bring his friends along.

And we’ll be here, in the NFC North, licking our chops, and remembering the whooping that sent him running for the AFC.