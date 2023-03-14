35º

Ramblings: As a Lions fan, watching the Aaron Rodgers-Packers-Jets drama is a joy

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions sacks Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere, 2023 Getty Images)

There’s nothing quite as sweet as watching the Packers have to suffer through something.

As a Lions fan, I’ve been the subject of a long, long string of suffering, and much of that has been at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.

Between the Brett Favre era and the Aaron Rodgers era, the Lions have rarely won a game vs. the cheese heads. According to Football Database, the Packers lead the all-time series with Detroit with 105 wins and 75 losses (and seven ties), and a lot of those wins have come in the last three decades.

While the Lions have had some luck against Rodgers in recent years, the current saga involving their start quarterback is hilarious. I’m loving every second of it.

Rodgers has two NFL franchises at gunpoint right now, figuratively, as he continues pondering his future. Of course, while he’s pondering, he’s handing over his list of demands to the New York Jets. You know, pondering, that’s how people ponder.

Meanwhile, Green Bay appears to be totally done with the drama, so much so that they’re completely fine with handing the keys over to Jordan Love, a move Lions fans will definitely love.

Rodgers will probably end up playing for the Jets next year, and when the season is done, he’ll do this whole schtick again, and some other foolish team will offer him a blank check and a list of open roster spots to bring his friends along.

And we’ll be here, in the NFC North, licking our chops, and remembering the whooping that sent him running for the AFC.

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

