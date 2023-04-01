Former Bedford High School baseball star Joey Wiemer being called up by Milwaukee Brewers

Joey Wiemer #17 of the National League runs to first during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Former Bedford High School baseball star Joey Wiemer is being called up by the Milwaukee Brewers to make his MLB debut.

Wiemer, 24, is a 2018 graduate of Bedford High School who was named to the all-state baseball team and also played football and basketball. He led the Kicking Mules to back-to-back district titles as a junior and senior.

In three seasons at the University of Cincinnati, Wiemer batted .264 with 12 home runs, 25 doubles, 35 stolen bases, 71 walks, and 104 strikeouts in 122 games.

The Brewers selected Wiemer with a fourth-round pick during the shortened 2020 COVID season draft.

His prospect pedigree exploded in 2021 when he posted a .958 OPS in Single-A, crushing 27 homers and stealing 30 bases. He followed that up by hitting 21 homers and 34 doubles while stealing 31 bags in the upper minors last season.

MLB Pipeline ranks him as the No. 90 overall prospect in the league. Baseball America says he’s the No. 3 player in the Milwaukee system.

The Brewers officially announced Saturday (April 1) that he has been called up to replace the injured Luis Urias.