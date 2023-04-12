Feel the Bern: Okudah never stood a chance in Detroit, thanks to Quinn and Patricia

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 13: Jeff Okudah #1 of the Detroit Lions celebrates an interception returned for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

DETROIT – In 2020, under the leadership of Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia the Lions made cornerback Jeff Okudah the 3rd overall pick in the NFL draft.

Okudah came out of Ohio State with massive credentials and a can’t miss label. So, the lions took him with the 3rd pick. What could possibly go wrong? Plenty!

Okudah’s pro career was hindered greatly by injuries. In his rookie season he had surgery for a core muscle issue. Then he tore his Achilles tendon which cost him a season. Last year he had shoulder problems and concussion issues. Needless to say, he fit in better at a hospital than a playing field.

Then the end came. The Lions signed three defensive starters, which meant Okudah’s Lions career was about to be finished! But maybe the biggest drawback for Okudah was he came to town with Patricia as head coach and Quinn as general manager.

Playing in the NFL is one of the toughest assignments life can hand you. But doing it with Matt Patricia as the head coach makes it a mission impossible. Jeff Okudah didn’t stand a chance here. Neither did anyone else on that roster. Just ask Matt Stafford!

