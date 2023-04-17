Detroit Tigers game vs. Guardians postponed Monday; doubleheader scheduled Tuesday

A tarp covers the field at Comerica Park as fans wait for the start of the baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Detroit.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers game vs. the Cleveland Guardians on Monday has been postponed due to weather, and a doubleheader is scheduled for Tuesday.

After four days of summer-like weather in Southeast Michigan, two straight Tigers games have been wiped out by stormy conditions. Sunday’s game was delayed for about five hours before being officially called off, but Monday’s decision was made much earlier.

Detroit and Cleveland are scheduled to play a straight doubleheader Tuesday, with the first game starting at 1:10 p.m. and the second starting 45 minutes after the first ends.

Hunter Gaddis and Matthew Boyd were the projected starting pitchers for Monday’s game, with Peyton Battenfield and Eduardo Rodriguez on tap for Game 2. Boyd’s start has now been pushed back two days in a row, as he was originally set to face the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

Detroit is on a three-game winning streak after starting the season 2-9. They earned two straight walk-off wins over the Giants on Friday and Saturday.

Cleveland 9-7, just one game behind the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central.