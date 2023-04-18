Here’s the schedule for Detroit Tigers’ doubleheader vs. Cleveland Guardians today

Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers looks on and smiles after hitting a game-winning single in the bottom of the 11th inning of the game against the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park on April 15, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians are playing a straight doubleheader Tuesday because of Monday’s rainout. That means the schedule for both games has changed.

Here’s a look at when both games will be played:

Game 1

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. Tuesday

Since Monday’s series opener was postponed by rain, the first meeting between the Tigers and Guardians got pushed back to Tuesday afternoon.

Matt Boyd is scheduled to start for the Tigers after his outing was pushed back by weather each of the last two days. He was originally supposed to start against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

Cleveland will sent Hunter Gaddis to the mound to oppose Boyd.

Game 2

First pitch: 45 minutes after Game 1 ends

There’s no exact start time for Game 2, since it’s dependent on how long Game 1 takes to finish. It’s tentatively expected to begin around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.

This game was originally supposed to start at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, but when Monday’s series opener got pushed back, the Tigers decided to go with a straight doubleheader.

Eduardo Rodriguez is scheduled to start for the Tigers, with Peyton Battenfield going for the Guardians.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

It’s not a great day for baseball in Detroit, but the Tigers and Guardians shouldn’t have any problem getting both games in.

Temperatures are likely to be in the low to mid-40s throughout the games, but it’ll feel like it’s in the 30s. Winds will also be a factor, gusting close to 30 mph, at times.

Fortunately, there isn’t precipitation in the forecast. So as miserable as the conditions are for baseball, we should avoid cancellations for the first time since Saturday.