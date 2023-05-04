61º

Detroit Pistons fire assistant general manager over workplace misconduct, per ESPN

DeJanai Raska is suing the Pistons, Rob Murphy for sexual discrimination and harassment

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

EAST LANSING, MI - DECEMBER 21: Head coach Rob Murphy of the Eastern Michigan Eagles reacts to a play in the first half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Breslin Center on December 21, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) (Rey Del Rio, 2019 Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons have fired Assistant General Manager Rob Murphy following an investigation of workplace misconduct involving him and a former employee who says he sexually harassed her for months, per ESPN.

DeJanai Raska, 32, told ESPN Thursday (May 4) that Murphy started performing multiple harassing acts when she began working as his executive assistant in September of 2021.

Raska said Murphy grabbed her buttocks and groped her in front of her 4-year-old daughter, saying he wanted to “Put a baby in her.”

During his time as general manager of the Pistons G League team, the Motor City Cruise, Raska said Murphy tried to force her to have sex.

Raska is suing the Pistons and Murphy for sexual discrimination and harassment.

Murphy, a native of Detroit, was promoted to assistant general manager and president of the Motor City Cruise in September before being placed on leave in October following the allegations.

