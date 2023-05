Here is the full 2023 schedule for the Detroit Lions

(Paul Sancya, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Jets cornerback Ahmad Sauce Gardner, Hutchinson and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen are the finalists for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT – The 2023 schedule for the Detroit Lions has finally been revealed.

On Thursday night, May 11, the NFL unveiled its entire 2023 slate. Expectations have rarely been higher for the Lions, who enter the season as the betting favorite in the NFC North Division.

The Lions are coming off a 9-8 season. They were already a trendy playoff pick before addressing their greatest weakness, the secondary, in free agency and adding several starters in the NFL draft.

Here’s the 2023 Lions preseason schedule:

Week 1 -- Lions vs. New York Giants

Week 2 -- Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 3 -- Carolina Panthers vs. Lions

Here’s what the full 2023 season looks like for Detroit:

Week 1: at Kansas City Chiefs (TNF)

Week 2: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 3: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 4: at Green Bay Packers (TNF)

Week 5: vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 6: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 7: at Baltimore Ravens

Week 8: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 11: vs. Chicago Bears

Week 12: vs. Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: at New Orleans Saints

Week 14: at Chicago Bears

Week 15: vs. Denver Broncos (TBD)

Week 16: at Minnesota Vikings

Week 17: at Dallas Cowboys (Saturday Night Football)

Week 18: vs. Minnesota Vikings (TBD)

Here’s a quick look back at the Lions’ 2022 schedule and outcomes: