Report: Pistons preparing $10M offer to hire ex-Suns coach Monty Williams

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams watches during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Denver Nuggets, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly preparing a massive offer to fill their open head coaching job.

According to The Athletic, the Pistons are “heavily pursuing” former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, with an offer in the range of $10 million per year, which would make him one of the highest paid coaches in the NBA.

Dwane Casey stepped into a front office role after the end of last season, which had the Pistons with the worst record in the league.

The Pistons have been linked to several candidates for coaches, including former UConn coach Kevin Ollie and Bucks assistant Charles Lee.

Williams was fired in Phoenix after the Suns lost in the second round vs. Denver. The 51-year-old reportedly told teams he was planning to take a season off.

Williams was the 2022 NBA Coach of the Year, and led the Suns to an NBA Finals appearance in 2021, losing to the Bucks.

The Detroit job will be a lot more developing and building a young team, rather than compete for a title, at least in the short term future.