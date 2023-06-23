Michigan basketball star Kobe Bufkin selected by Hawks with No. 15 overall pick in NBA draft

Kobe Bufkin #2 of the Michigan Wolverines attempts a shot over Sean McNeil #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half of a college basketball game at Crisler Arena on February 05, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan basketball star Kobe Bufkin was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 15 overall pick in the NBA draft.

Bufkin, 19, spent two years with the Wolverines, averaging 9 points, 3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists across 61 games. He broke out as a sophomore this season, starting all 33 games and averaging 14 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

Despite a bit of a slow start, Bufkin was the highlight of the 2022-2023 campaign for Michigan. He caught fire midway through the conference slate and finished the season shooting 48.2% from the floor, 35.5% from 3-point range, and 84.9% from the free-throw line.

His most memorable performance came during Michigan’s home game against Wisconsin, when he scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds. The Wolverines looked to Bufkin to get back in the game late in regulation before a Hunter Dickinson three sent it to overtime.

Kobe Bufkin #2 of the Michigan Wolverines looks on against the Wisconsin Badgers at Crisler Arena on February 26, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (2023 Getty Images)

Bufkin also shined in Michigan’s upset win at Northwestern, just missing a triple-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.

He was Michigan’s most reliable scorer, especially in terms of creating his own shot. But what makes Bufkin special is his ability to affect the game at both ends, and on the boards.

Bufkin is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and played at Grand Rapids Christian High School. He was a McDonald’s All-American in high school and a unanimous top-50 recruit.

After his standout sophomore season, Bufkin was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team by the media.