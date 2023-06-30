ESPN layoffs: Here’s the updated list of big stars let go

(Paul Sancya, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Jalen Rose watches in the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets in Detroit, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ESPN has announced a round of layoffs affecting several big stars on the sports network.

Disney, ESPN’s owner, has announced cost-cutting measures, which includes letting go of big names that have appeared in key programs on the network for years.

The list so far includes:

Jeff Van Gundy (NBA)

Jalen Rose (NBA)

Max Kellerman (Talk show)

Suzy Kolber (Host/Anchor)

Keyshawn Johnson (NFL)

Steve Young (NFL)

Jay Williams (First Take)

Matt Hasselbeck (NFL)

Todd McShay (NFL)

LaPhonso Ellis (College basketball)

Ashley Brewer (Anchor)

Joon Lee (Digital)

The New York Post reported the cuts would impact around 20 on-air personalities on ESPN, but the official list has not been released by the network.