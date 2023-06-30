ESPN layoffs: Here’s the updated list of big stars let go

ESPN has announced a round of layoffs affecting several big stars on the sports network.
Disney, ESPN’s owner, has announced cost-cutting measures, which includes letting go of big names that have appeared in key programs on the network for years.
The list so far includes:
- Jeff Van Gundy (NBA)
- Jalen Rose (NBA)
- Max Kellerman (Talk show)
- Suzy Kolber (Host/Anchor)
- Keyshawn Johnson (NFL)
- Steve Young (NFL)
- Jay Williams (First Take)
- Matt Hasselbeck (NFL)
- Todd McShay (NFL)
- LaPhonso Ellis (College basketball)
- Ashley Brewer (Anchor)
- Joon Lee (Digital)
The New York Post reported the cuts would impact around 20 on-air personalities on ESPN, but the official list has not been released by the network.