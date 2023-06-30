87º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

ESPN layoffs: Here’s the updated list of big stars let go

Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose among those let go by ESPN

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: ESPN, Business
Jalen Rose watches in the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets in Detroit, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ESPN has announced a round of layoffs affecting several big stars on the sports network.

Disney, ESPN’s owner, has announced cost-cutting measures, which includes letting go of big names that have appeared in key programs on the network for years.

The list so far includes:

  • Jeff Van Gundy (NBA)
  • Jalen Rose (NBA)
  • Max Kellerman (Talk show)
  • Suzy Kolber (Host/Anchor)
  • Keyshawn Johnson (NFL)
  • Steve Young (NFL)
  • Jay Williams (First Take)
  • Matt Hasselbeck (NFL)
  • Todd McShay (NFL)
  • LaPhonso Ellis (College basketball)
  • Ashley Brewer (Anchor)
  • Joon Lee (Digital)

The New York Post reported the cuts would impact around 20 on-air personalities on ESPN, but the official list has not been released by the network.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram