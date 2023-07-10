Former Michigan State basketball star hosts 45th basketball camp for kids

Greg Kelser from Michigan State Baksetball's 1979 national championship team reacting during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

DETROIT – It’s camp season and former Detroit Piston Greg Kelser’s basketball camp gets underway Monday morning but it’s not too late to sign up.

It’s the 45th year for Kelser’s camp, which is impressive because he helped lead Michigan State to the national championship 44 years ago.

That’s right ... He started this camp when he was a junior in college!

Some of the boys and girls over the years have gone on to play in college and even the pros but training them to be basketball players is almost a secondary part of what the camp is about.

“We take very little credit for the success of a lot of the student athletes that have been through our basketball camps,” Kelser said. “We do like to believe that maybe in some small way, we helped validate or continue to support the message that the message is that they’re getting both at home and in the classroom from their parents and their teachers and and their coaches. About just working hard and being determined and never forgetting how important education is.”

This week’s camp is in Pontiac. Sign up here.

Kesler is holding another camp next week in West Bloomfield as well.