‘Our friendship is tight’: Eastern Michigan University football player gifts scholarship to teammate

On game day, Eastern Michigan Football player Brian Dooley is used to making room for his teammates to shine. Off the field is no different.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – On game day, Eastern Michigan football player Brian Dooley is used to making room for his teammates to shine.

Off the field is no different.

“I like making other people happy as a smile goes a long way,” said Dooley.

Dooley gifted his teammate and friend Zack Conti with his scholarship.

“Our friendship is tight,” Dooley said. “It’s unbreakable. The o-line brotherhood is truly hard to break.”

Conti, a walk-on for the past four years, has been putting in long hours to support himself through school.

He was even selling his plasma to pay the bills.

Head Coach Chris Creighton had been trying to secure Conti a scholarship, but the school had reached its limit.

With only two classes remaining in his graduate program, Dooley knew Conti needed the scholarship more than he did.

“He’s got another year and a half,” Dooley said. “That scholarship can help him more than it is going to help me.”

Conti was overwhelmed by the gift, Dooley said. Creighton applauded Dooley’s act of kindness.

“Brian Dooley, when I grow up, I want to be like him someday,” said Creighton. “I have done this for a bunch of years, and I have never seen it, and I have never heard of it before.”

Dooley said he would likely have to take out a student loan to complete his studies, but he has no regrets.

The Eastern Michigan Eagles kick off their season on Sept. 1 against the Howard Bisons.

You can watch the full video below.