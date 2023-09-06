Detroit Lions injury report: 1 player ruled out against Kansas City Chiefs

DETROIT – Only one Detroit Lions player is listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here’s the full report:
- Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is out with a knee injury.
Defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, and center Frank Ragnow all practiced Wednesday and no longer have an injury designation.
Moseley was a limited participant each of the past three days in practice, but his Lions debut will have to wait at least one more week. He signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Lions in March.
The Chiefs only have one player with an injury designation, as well. Star tight end Travis Kelce is “questionable” with a knee injury.