Detroit Lions injury report: 1 player ruled out against Kansas City Chiefs

(Paul Sancya, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – Only one Detroit Lions player is listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s the full report:

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is out with a knee injury.

Defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, and center Frank Ragnow all practiced Wednesday and no longer have an injury designation.

Moseley was a limited participant each of the past three days in practice, but his Lions debut will have to wait at least one more week. He signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Lions in March.

The Chiefs only have one player with an injury designation, as well. Star tight end Travis Kelce is “questionable” with a knee injury.