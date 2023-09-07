Chiefs stars Travis Kelce, Chris Jones both out Thursday against Detroit Lions, per reports

Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a sack with Travis Kelce #87 during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

DETROIT – The Kansas City Chiefs will reportedly be without both Travis Kelce and Chris Jones on Thursday night against the Detroit Lions.

Kelce and Jones are two of the top players in the NFL, and probably the most valuable members of the Chiefs roster behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Jones has been presumed out for the past few days as his contract dispute with the Chiefs drags into the regular season. Jones wants an extension and a raise, but he and the team are reportedly far apart.

Last season, Jones led the Super Bowl champion Chiefs with 15.5 sacks. He has 65 career sacks since breaking into the league in 2016. Jones was a Pro Bowler and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season.

As for Kelce, he hyperextended his knee in Tuesday’s practice and has been listed as questionable ever since. Kelce’s injury is not believed to be serious, but several reports surfaced Thursday evening that he will be held out due to a bone bruise.

Sources: #Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce is out tonight against the #Lions. He may give it another try before kickoff. Either way, the bone bruise should not keep him out long-term. pic.twitter.com/n2TZXBmZUS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2023

Kelce caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and nine touchdowns during last regular season -- his seventh straight with more than 1,000 yards.

Kansas City is hosting Detroit at Arrowhead Stadium for the first game of the NFL season. The Lions are hoping to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016 after ripping off eight wins in 10 games to finish last year with a winning record.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are the favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champs. Even without Jones and Kelce, they’re expected to beat the Lions at home.