Live updates: Will Travis Kelce, Chris Jones play against Detroit Lions?

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chief are just hours away from kicking off the NFL season, and the statuses of Travis Kelce and Chris Jones are still up in the air.

Jones is the best defensive player on the Chiefs roster and one of the most disruptive pass rushers in the world. He finished last season with 15.5 sacks and made his fourth Pro Bowl.

Detroit expects to have a strong offensive line and rushing attack again this season, but if they don’t have to deal with Jones, it would be a big Week 1 break.

Kelce might be the even greater threat. He’s surpassed 1,000 receiving yards each of the past seven seasons, and there’s nobody in the NFL -- let alone on the Lions’ roster -- who can shut him down.

Here’s everything we’re hearing about both Jones and Kelce:

When do Chiefs have to make Kelce, Jones statuses official?

11:04 a.m. Thursday

NFL teams officially designate inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff, so at the latest, fans should know around 7 p.m. Thursday whether or not Kelce and Jones will play.

Bettors wait on Kelce news

10:43 a.m. Thursday

In the hours immediately after Kelce’s injury, the spread dropped from Kansas City -6.5 to -4.5. But since then, the line hasn’t budged.

Movement on betting lines can often hint at a player’s availability, but so far, there hasn’t been any hint from the sports books on whether or not Kelce will play.

Still no word on Chris Jones contract

10:21 a.m. Thursday

Less than 10 hours before kickoff, there’s still no indication that the Chiefs and Jones are close to reaching an agreement.

Jones said Wednesday that if a deal was reached, he believes he could play immediately. He hasn’t officially been ruled out, but with each passing hour, his availability seems less and less likely.

Chiefs CEO ‘wouldn’t bet against’ Kelce playing

10 a.m. Thursday

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt was asked about Kelce during an appearance on Good Morning Football.

“I wouldn’t bet against him being on the field tonight,” Hunt said.

Pro Football Doc skeptical

9:37 a.m. Thursday

David J. Chao, a well-known sports injury analyst, expressed skepticism on Twitter that Kelce’s status is truly up in the air.

“In my NFL experience, a true game-time decision is very rare,” he wrote.

He said morning workouts to test injuries are usually used to confirm a previous decision.

Chao is know as the “Pro Football Doc” and often weighs in real-time on injury news.

Kelce outlook ‘isn’t great,’ Werder says

8:26 a.m. Thursday

The outlook for Kelce to play on Thursday night “isn’t great,” according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.

“From what I’ve been told the outlook for Chiefs TE Travis Kelce isn’t great for him playing tonight against the Lions, but expectations are that he will push to play,” Werder posted.

He said Andy Red will ultimately have to make the decision while knowing how badly the Chiefs need Kelce for Week 1 and the importance of keeping him healthy for the full season.

Kelce to test knee during morning workout

6:12 a.m. Thursday

The Chiefs began Thursday morning with a plan to put Kelce through a workout to test his injured knee, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Pelissero called Kelce “a true game-day decision” against the Lions.

Lions have 1 player on injury report

4 p.m. Wednesday

Emmanuel Moseley is the only player listed on the Lions’ injury report. He is out for Thursday’s game due to a knee injury.

Official: Kelce questionable

3:41 p.m. Wednesday

The Chiefs released their injury report Wednesday afternoon, and Kelce is officially listed as “questionable.”

Pro Football Doc: Thursday ‘seems unlikely’ for Kelce

2:10 p.m. Wednesday

Chao posted on Twitter that a bone bruise would make it unlikely that Kelce could play Thursday.

Who would replace Kelce, Jones?

1:23 p.m. Wednesday

If Kelce and Jones don’t play for the Chiefs on Thursday, who would step into their starting roles?

At tight end, it would likely be Noah Gray, who caught 28 passes for 299 yards and one touchdown last season. Blake Bell caught two passes for 20 yards and a score.

Jones’ replacement is less clear. Tershawn Wharton and Derrick Nnadi are listed as the team’s starting defensive tackles right now. They combined for 33 total tackles and one sack last season.

Chris Jones says he ‘could play today’ if contract is signed

12:30 p.m. Wednesday

Chris Jones attended an even Wednesday and was asked about the contract situation. He didn’t want to talk about it too much, but he said he’s been staying in game shape and he “could play today” if the situation was resolved.

When will we find out about Kelce’s game status?

11:25 a.m. Wednesday

The NFL requires teams to file a weekly “game status report” by 4 p.m. the day before a Thursday night game.

The Chiefs could list Kelce as “questionable,” and therefore tell us little more than we already know. But that’s still a deadline to keep an eye on.

Here’s the official wording from the NFL website:

Each club must also file a weekly regular season Game Status Report with the NFL Communications department by 4:00 p.m., New York time (or as soon as possible after the completion of practice) on Wednesday for a Thursday game, Thursday for a Friday or Saturday game, Friday for a Sunday game, and Saturday for a Monday game. An update must be reported if there is any change in a player’s condition after the initial Game Status Report is filed. National Football League

What if Kelce and Jones don’t play?

11 a.m. Wednesday

We still don’t know for sure whether Kelce and Jones will suit up against the Lions on Thursday night, but if they don’t, how does that change expectations?

The Lions are going into Week 1 with little to lose. Nobody would hold it against them if they lose to the Super Bowl favorites on the road.

But if you take away two of Kansas City’s best players, does that change the way we view this game? Does a loss to such a shorthanded team put a damper on the Lions’ preseason expectations?

Injury designations due today

9 a.m. Wednesday

We’ll learn more about Kelce’s status when the Chiefs reveal their injury report on Wednesday, as required the day before kickoff.

Kelce’s brother thinks he’ll play

8:01 a.m. Wednesday

Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason, who plays offensive line for the Philadelphia Eagles, told a Philly radio station on Wednesday morning that he thinks his brother will be able to suit up on Thursday night.

“It sounds like as long as they can get (the swelling) down, you know, he’s going to have a chance to go,” Jason Kelce said.

The key is to get the swelling down and to see how bruised the bone is, he said. Jason Kelce explained that he had a similar injury in the past and didn’t miss any time.

“I think he’s going to be good to go -- I really do,” he said.

Kelce has bone bruise

7:40 a.m. Wednesday

Ian Rapoport, of NFL Network, specified Wednesday morning that Kelce’s injury is a bone bruise.

Chris Jones not expected to play

7:12 a.m. Wednesday

Jones is not expected to play against the Lions on Thursday night, according to Rapoport.

Jones has been fined more than $2 million total for his holdout and is set to lose more than $1 million on Thursday alone if he doesn’t play in the game.

“It would to take a significant breakthrough to get him -- not on the field, it seems farfetched at this point for him to sign a new deal and then get on the field,” Rapoport said. “I’m just talking about get on the roster. They still would need some sort of new contract for Chris Jones to end his holdout.”

It certainly sounds like Jones will be out on Thursday, which is a major break for the Lions.

Travis Kelce needs swelling to go down to play

7:10 a.m. Wednesday

Rapoport reported on Wednesday morning that a scan of Kelce’s hyperextended knee showed “no structural damage.”

This is not considered to be a long-term injury.

There is “some real significant swelling” that needs to go down in order for him to play Thursday against the Lions, Rapoport said.

He has not yet been ruled out.

7 a.m. Wednesday

Before news broke that Kelce had been injured at Tuesday’s practice, the Chiefs were favored by 6.5 points over the Lions.

But by the time fans woke up this morning, that line was down to 4.5 -- a massive drop in that amount of time. Clearly, bettors were scared off by the prospect of Patrick Mahomes playing without his two most talented teammates.

2:22 p.m. Tuesday

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce injured his knee at practice, and his status is uncertain for Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Kelce, the top tight end in the world for most of the past decade, is the No. 1 target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Last season, Kelce caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s surpassed 1,000 passing yards each of the past seven years.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Kelce hyperextended his knee at Tuesday’s practice. With two days until kickoff, his status for the game is “uncertain.”

Jones, Chiefs still do not have deal

12:12 p.m. Tuesday

Rapoport reported Tuesday afternoon that the Chiefs and Jones “still do not have a deal.”

Russini: Contract extension ‘on table’

10 a.m. Tuesday

Dianna Russini, of The Athletic, reported Tuesday morning that Jones is one of four players who have contract extensions “on the table.”

The other three players she mentioned are Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, and Nick Bosa.

Russini said all four could sign “record” deals.

Report: Jones ‘unlikely’ to play against Lions

Monday evening

Rapoport reported on Monday evening that it’s “unlikely” Jones will play Thursday against the Lions.

“Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs simply do not have a deal, and until there is some significant breakthrough, then do not expect him on the field for the Kansas City Chiefs,” Rapoport said.

He said it’s “a little farfetched” to think Jones could play even if he and the Chiefs reached a deal at this point.

“Would he really be on the field without having practiced at all?” Rapoport asked.

Jones misses Monday’s practice

Monday

Jones placed on Reserve/Did Not Report list

Tuesday

The Chiefs placed Jones on the Reserve/Did Not Report list on Tuesday, which suggests the two sides are not close to reaching a deal before Thursday night.

Florio explains contract situation

Monday morning

Mike Florio, of NBC’s Pro Football Talk, explained in length how the contract Jones wants from the Chiefs aligns with the “extension” the Los Angeles Rams paid Aaron Donald.

He said Jones is asking for $84 million over the next three years, which would average out to $28 million. Donald received $95 million over three seasons from the Rams.

Mahomes prepared to play without Jones

Monday morning

Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is prepared to play the Lions game without Jones on the field, according to NFL.com.

“At this point, you kind of just prepare to play the game with the guys who are in the building and let the front office handle that,” Mahomes said during a Sunday news conference. “We’ve got a tough test with the Detroit Lions, and we’re going to focus on how we can win with the guys who are here.”

Head coach doesn’t close door on Jones playing

Sunday evening

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told NBC’s Pro Football Talk on Sunday that it’s still possible Jones could play against the Lions.

“You’re never sure how it’s going to work out,” Reid told the Associated Press. “You deal with too many people in this type of thing.”

Mike Florio ended the report by saying, “Unlike an injury, however, the thing keeping Jones away could go away at any given moment.”

Jones misses Sunday practice

Sunday

Jones didn’t practice with the Chiefs on Sunday, which is a bigger deal than most weeks since the team is playing on Thursday night.

During the afternoon, Jones tweeted, “I’m more motivated than ever!”

I'm more motivated than ever! — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) September 3, 2023

GM ‘hopeful’ Jones will play vs. Lions

Aug. 30

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was asked last week about Jones’ holdout and only said that he’s “certainly hopeful” the star defensive tackle will be on the field Week 1, according to James Palmer.

Jones holding out for contract

This offseason

Jones began a holdout this offseason in hopes to agreeing to a new contract with the Chiefs. He’s entering the final season of his previous deal and is set to make $20 million.

Reports suggest Jones wants $25-$30 million per year. As possibly the best defensive tackle in the league, this would pay Jones more along the lines of other top interior defenders.