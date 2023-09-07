Live scoreboard: Detroit Lions battle Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT – The most anticipated Detroit Lions season in decades is finally here, as they kick off the season against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Detroit isn’t just getting a bit of primetime love -- it’s kicking off the NFL season in front of every fan in the country. One year ago, the Lions were a lovable underdog on Hard Knocks. Now, they’re the favorites to win the NFC North Division.

But Thursday night isn’t going to be easy.

The Lions are at Arrowhead Stadium, one of the league’s most difficult venues for visiting teams, to take on Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs. Kansas City isn’t just the defending champ, it’s also the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl once again this season.

If Dan Campbell and his team are serious about contending, what better time to prove it than against the best of the best?

Live score

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m., and the Chiefs are favored by about 5 points. You can keep track of the game live with the scoreboard below.