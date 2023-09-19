Mel Tucker issues scathing response to Michigan State’s plan to fire him

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Suspended Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker issued a scathing response after the university informed him that he will be fired for cause.

Tucker was suspended Sept. 10 after reports surfaced about sexual harassment allegations made against him by Brenda Tracy, a well-known advocate against sexual violence. Tracy claims Tucker masturbated without her permission while they were on the phone in April 2022.

His suspension was pending an October hearing to determine whether he had violated MSU’s policy against sexual harassment and exploitation. But on Monday, Sept. 18, school officials announced they plan to terminate his employment entirely.

“I, with the support of administration and board, have provided Mel Tucker with written notice of intent to terminate his contract for cause,” athletic director Alan Haller said in a statement. “This notification process is required as part of his existing contract. The notice provides Tucker with seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to me and the interim president as to why he should not be terminated for cause.

“This action does not conclude the ongoing Office for Civil Rights case. That rigorous process will continue.”

Tucker released his own statement on Tuesday morning, accusing MSU of punishing him for Tracy’s leak, disregarding due process, and ignoring his previous concerns.

Tucker said MSU knew about the allegations and ensuing investigation well before the plan to fire him.

“Yet only after Ms. Tracy and potentially others leaked the confidential investigation report to the press did MSU suddenly decide this same information warrants termination,” Tucker wrote.

He accuses the university of cutting off “any semblance of interest in the truth or due process” by announcing the plan to terminate him before the October hearing. He called it “another about-face.”

Tucker said when MSU received FOIA requests about the allegations from national media, he wanted those leaks investigated. It wasn’t until Tracy’s attorney recently complained about a leak that the school hired an outside law firm to investigate, according to Tucker.

“So when I complain, nothing happens,” Tucker wrote. “When she complains, MSU acts? This double standard reflects the bias against me throughout this process.”

Here’s the full statement: