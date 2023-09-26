Feel the Bern: Is Thursday here yet? Can’t wait for Lions-Packers

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after defeating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions are off to a spirited 2-1 start and coming off a dominant win over the Atlanta Falcons. But now comes the tough part for Detroit.

They barely had a couple of hours to celebrate the win before they had to begin preparations for the Green Bay Packers. Remember, these are the Aaron Rodgers-less Green Bay Packers.

Also, remember that the last time the Lions traveled to Green Bay was earlier this year. In January, with the temperatures in the single digits, the Lions beat the Packers at Lambeau Field. It gave the Lions a winning record on the season. It also cost the Packers a trip to the playoffs. Finally, the Rodgers monster had been defeated.

However, the Packers are 2-1 heading into Thursday night, and they are being led by quarterback Jordan Love. Last Sunday, down 17-0, he led the Packers to 18 fourth-quarter points to beat the Saints. Love sat behind Rodgers for 3 seasons and has shown very well as the big man on campus.

So, a couple of 2-1 teams look to take over the lead in the NFC North. The Lions are favored by 1. Their defense has gelled and shut down the Falcons last Sunday. That same effort will produce a third win for Detroit, in balmy conditions in Green Bay! Balmy? Yes, 63 degrees at kickoff. No single digits! Hooray!