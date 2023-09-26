Trying to convince Jason Colthorp to jump aboard the Detroit Lions hype train

DETROIT – The vibes were high at this week’s Detroit Lions water cooler after the team got back on track against the Falcons.

But despite the best efforts of Rhonda, Ben, and Ken, Jason Colthorp still isn’t entirely convinced he’s ready to jump aboard the hype train.

From the ability to stop Atlanta’s rushing attack to the performance of homegrown talent to the overall defensive improvements, most of us saw enough this week to alleviate our concerns from the Seattle loss.

You can watch the entire segment below (WARNING: Ben’s confidence definitely jinxed the Lions in Green Bay).