Detroit Lions announce 6 inactive players ahead of game; Packers have 7

Halapoulivaati Vaitai #72 of the Detroit Lions lines up during at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced six inactive players ahead of their game against the Green Bay Packers.

Here are the inactive players:

Offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

Fullback Jason Cabinda.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

Safety Kerby Joseph.

Running back Zonovan Knight

Defensive lineman Brodric Martin.

Here are the inactive players for the Packers: