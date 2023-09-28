63º
Join Insider

Sports

Detroit Lions announce 6 inactive players ahead of game; Packers have 7

Lions without starting guard Vaitai, cornerback Moseley

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit Lions, Lions, Football, College Football, 2023 Detroit Lions
Halapoulivaati Vaitai #72 of the Detroit Lions lines up during at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Cooper Neill, 2023 Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced six inactive players ahead of their game against the Green Bay Packers.

Here are the inactive players:

  • Offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai.
  • Fullback Jason Cabinda.
  • Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.
  • Safety Kerby Joseph.
  • Running back Zonovan Knight
  • Defensive lineman Brodric Martin.

Here are the inactive players for the Packers:

  • Cornerback Jaire Alexander.
  • Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell
  • Safety Zayne Anderson.
  • Offensive guard Elgton Jenkins.
  • Wide reciever Malik Heath﻿
  • Safety Anthony Johnson Jr.﻿
  • Linebacker Brenton Cox Jr.﻿

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email