Detroit Lions announce 6 inactive players ahead of game; Packers have 7

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced six inactive players ahead of their game against the Green Bay Packers.
Here are the inactive players:
- Offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai.
- Fullback Jason Cabinda.
- Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.
- Safety Kerby Joseph.
- Running back Zonovan Knight
- Defensive lineman Brodric Martin.
Here are the inactive players for the Packers:
- Cornerback Jaire Alexander.
- Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell
- Safety Zayne Anderson.
- Offensive guard Elgton Jenkins.
- Wide reciever Malik Heath
- Safety Anthony Johnson Jr.
- Linebacker Brenton Cox Jr.