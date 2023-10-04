80º
Expert weighs in on rumors linking Urban Meyer to Michigan State football job

Bruce Feldman says Urban Meyer won’t take MSU job

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Urban Meyer stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – A legitimate college football reporter has weighed in on the rumors linking Urban Meyer to Michigan State’s head coaching job.

Social media was flooded Tuesday with unconfirmed reports that Meyer, the former Ohio State head coach who was most recently fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, planned to interview for the Spartans’ head coaching job.

Michigan State has a vacancy after Mel Tucker was fired with cause following sexual harassment allegations by Brenda Tracy. Between the strength of the Big Ten and the future direction of college football, the Michigan State job should be pretty attractive during this coaching cycle.

Bruce Feldman, of The Athletic, finally weighed in Wednesday morning, saying Meyer told him there was “zero truth” to the rumors.

“He has no interest in that and is happy with what he’s doing now at Fox Sports,” Feldman tweeted.

Considering Meyer’s long history of being completely honest in all scenarios, we can certainly take him at his word and dismiss the possibility of him taking the head coaching job in East Lansing.

