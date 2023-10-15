Aidan Hutchinson wears priceless shirt featuring Goff, St. Brown to Detroit Lions game vs. Tampa Bay

Aidan Hutchinson (left) wore a T-shirt based on the 2008 movie Step Brothers (right) to the Detroit Lions game on Oct. 15, 2023.

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – Aidan Hutchinson showed up to the Detroit Lions’ game against the Buccaneers in a priceless shirt featuring Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

READ: Lions suffocate Buccaneers to win clash between first-place teams

Detroit and Tampa Bay are both first-place teams, so this is a very important game in terms of possible future playoff seeding. But it wasn’t too serious for Hutchinson to wear a Step Brothers shirt -- yes, that Step Brothers.

The Lions posted a picture of Hutchinson arriving to the game in a T-shirt based off of the 2008 comedy. The actual movie poster shows lead actors Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly wearing sweater vests in a family portrait-style pose.

Well, on Hutchinson’s version, Ferrell has been replaced by Goff and Reilly has been replaced by St. Brown. It’s so funny it’ll make you fall off your dinosaur.

The Lions captioned the photo with, “We’re here for the Catalina Wine Mixer.” If you’ve seen the movie, you get it. If you haven’t... do you own a TV?

Hutchinson and the Lions are having a lot of fun this season -- and why not? They’re heading into this game with a 4-1 record, and Hutchinson has 4.5 sacks.

When he actually gets on the field Sunday, he’ll try not to give Baker Mayfield any room for activities.