‘Aye, BOOM’: Watch Jameson Williams react to replay of his incredible touchdown catch

Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions catches a touchdown over Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

DETROIT – Jameson Williams made the best catch of his young career against the Buccaneers on Sunday, and the Detroit Lions posted a video of his reaction to the replay.

His catch came during the most critical drive of the game. Tampa Bay had just kicked a field goal to pull within four points, and after picking up two first downs, the Lions faced a 3rd and 10 from the 45-yard line.

Jared Goff dropped back, felt a bit of pressure, and chucked the ball deep toward the end zone. Williams had his defender beat by a couple of steps, but the ball was behind him.

He adjusted, turned back inside, and caught the ball while falling to the ground. Instead of punting the ball back to the Buccaneers, the Lions went up 17-6, effectively ending the game.

“Aye, boom!” Williams said when he watched the replay in the tunnel after the game. “Good pass from my boy Goff. Lions 5-1, let’s do it man.”

Watch video of his reaction in the Lions’ post below.

This is exactly the type of big-play potential the Lions envisioned when they traded up to select Williams in the 2022 draft. He is one of the fastest players in the league, and his ability to take the top off the defense could be the missing piece to Detroit’s already strong passing attack.

Fans are glad to see Williams having fun again. Most of his rookie season was erased by a knee injury he suffered in the national championship game at Alabama, and then he missed the first four games of 2023 due to suspension.

In his first game back, Williams had just two catches for two yards, but he contributed a couple of key blocks for teammates -- most notably on a 42-yard touchdown run by David Montgomery.

Maybe that dirty work contributed to his increased role this week. Williams was targeted three times on that touchdown drive, catching two passes for 53 yards and a score. Only Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta were targeted more than Williams in the game.