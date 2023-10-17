What Dan Campbell said about Detroit Lions fans taking over opposing stadiums

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 15: Detroit Lions fans cheer after their 20-6 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – Dan Campbell talked about the support his team feels on the road as Detroit Lions fans continue to take over opposing stadiums.

“If you want to be a good team in this league, you’ve got to win on the road,” Campbell said. “We know that. They understand that, and I think they look forward to it, I really do. I think we enjoy playing on the road. I think there’s something about it.”

On Sunday, thousands of Lions fans were mixed in with the “creamsicle” orange at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. “Let’s go Lions” chants were audible from the very first quarter.

“When you have the fans that travel with us and that show up at the stadium -- I feel like every game there’s more and more that are showing up,” Campbell said. “We got into this game there at the end, up two scores, and Tampa’s offense is out there on the field, and I feel like they’re about to have to go into silent cadence at their own place, and that’s saying something about the support you have from the fans.”

After their dominant showing against the Buccaneers, the Lions are 3-0 on the road and have already won in two of the toughest environments in the sport: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

“Listen, it’s a good feeling,” Campbell said. “It’s a good vibe. I can tell you: Our players and coaches notice it. We noticed it when we walked out today to start the game. It was, like, ‘Look at all the blue.’ And you could hear them, you know? It just took a minute for us to gain control -- took longer than a minute -- and then you could hear them.”

Detroit will hit the road again this weekend for the toughest test left on the schedule: the Baltimore Ravens. It might be hard for Lions fans to flood M&T Bank Stadium like they did Raymond James, but they’re certainly going to try.