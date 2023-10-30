Lions to debut new alternate helmet with color rush jerseys Monday night vs. Raiders

The new alternate helmet revealed by the Detroit Lions on June 21, 2023.

The Lions will be looking pretty fly on national television on Monday night as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in new helmets.

The Lions will debut their new color rush grey jerseys and alternate helmet, a nod to the history of the franchise.

🔵 Alternate helmet

🔵 Color rush uniforms

🔵 Monday Night Football pic.twitter.com/t5oqHOA74J — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 30, 2023

It’s a blue helmet with the old Lions logo from the 1960s. The logo features thick blue and gray stripes behind a thin white lion.

The Lions said the helmet is designed to celebrate the team’s 90th season and also pay tribute to the club’s heritage.

This blue shell color has never been worn in the NFL and symbolizes the future, according to the team. The matte face mask was done in signature Detroit gray.

The Lions will only wear this helmet with the all-gray alternate jerseys.