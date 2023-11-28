Live stream: Michigan State officially introduces Jonathan Smith as new head football coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University is officially introducing Jonathan Smith as its new head football coach on Tuesday.

The introduction is scheduled to begin at noon. You can watch live in the stream above.

Smith, who spent the past six seasons at his alma mater, Oregon State, is taking over the Spartans after leading the Beavers to 10-3 and 8-4 records the past two seasons. He left Corvallis with an overall record of 34-35, but proved he can turn around a program with three consecutive winning seasons following the COVID campaign.

Smith takes over a team that finished the 2023 season a disappointing 4-8. It didn’t help that Michigan State dealt with some unexpected adversity when head coach Mel Tucker was fired in-season due to allegations of sexual harassment.

Tucker had signed a massive extension after going 11-2 in his first full season at Michigan State but then went 5-7 in 2022. He was suspended after a 2-0 start this season, and dismissed shortly thereafter.

Smith, 44, was born in Pasadena, California, and played quarterback at Oregon State from 1998-2001. Most of his coaching career has taken place in the northwest, with stops at Idaho, Montana, Boise State, and Washington.

With the Pac-12 disintegrating after this year, Smith is leaving his alma mater for a much more attractive job in East Lansing. Oregon State is currently one of two Pac-12 schools (along with Washington State) that doesn’t have a home for next season.

He’ll have a manageable schedule in 2024, highlighted by trips to Michigan and Oregon and a home game against Ohio State.