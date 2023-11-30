Kickoff for Detroit Lions home game vs. Broncos moved to Saturday in primetime

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions scrambles against the Detroit Lions during an NFL game at Empower Field At Mile High on December 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

DETROIT – Kickoff for the Detroit Lions’ home game against the Broncos next month has been moved to a Saturday in primetime.

The Lions and Broncos were originally scheduled to meet at Ford Field on Sunday, Dec. 17, without a specific kickoff time. Now they will play at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16.

It’s another primetime game for the Lions, who started off the season against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs on a Thursday night, hosted the Raiders on Monday Night Football, played the Packers on Thursday Night Football, and of course played on Thanksgiving Day.

Detroit is 8-3 and in first place. They’re try to win the NFC North Division for the first time.

The Broncos began their season 1-5 but have since ripped off five straight wins. They’re in the mix for a wildcard spot in the AFC.

Before hosting the Broncos, the Lions will play a pair of road games in New Orleans and Chicago. Denver is hitting the road to play Houston and the Chargers before heading to Detroit.