Kickoff for Detroit Lions home game vs. Broncos moved to Saturday in primetime

Broncos-Lions moved to 8:15 p.m. Dec. 16

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions scrambles against the Detroit Lions during an NFL game at Empower Field At Mile High on December 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Cooper Neill, 2021 Getty Images)

DETROIT – Kickoff for the Detroit Lions’ home game against the Broncos next month has been moved to a Saturday in primetime.

The Lions and Broncos were originally scheduled to meet at Ford Field on Sunday, Dec. 17, without a specific kickoff time. Now they will play at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16.

It’s another primetime game for the Lions, who started off the season against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs on a Thursday night, hosted the Raiders on Monday Night Football, played the Packers on Thursday Night Football, and of course played on Thanksgiving Day.

Detroit is 8-3 and in first place. They’re try to win the NFC North Division for the first time.

The Broncos began their season 1-5 but have since ripped off five straight wins. They’re in the mix for a wildcard spot in the AFC.

Before hosting the Broncos, the Lions will play a pair of road games in New Orleans and Chicago. Denver is hitting the road to play Houston and the Chargers before heading to Detroit.

