Saints troll Detroit Lions with montage of heartbreaking losses -- and then lose

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions walks off the field after beating the New Orleans Saints 33-28 at the Caesars Superdome on December 03, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

DETROIT – The Saints trolled the Detroit Lions before this weekend’s game by playing a montage of their most heartbreaking losses on the video board.

Before kickoff of Lions-Saints on Sunday, the video board at the Superdome showed three of the most famous Lions losses ever: Dan Orlovsky running out the back of the end zone, Aaron Rodgers throwing a game-winning Hail Mary at Ford Field, and Justin Tucker hitting an NFL-record 66-yard field goal at the buzzer.

First of all, that is very rude. And also funny. I want to know how they chose these three games. Why not Jim Schwartz throwing an illegal challenge flag against the Texans, or Calvin Johnson failing to complete the process, or Golden Tate being tackled on the 1-inch line before a 10-second runoff that ended the game?

Anyway, the Lions fired back after the game by tweeting an edited video that showed highlights from the Lions’ win in place of those past losses.

The Lions are at their best when they’re being trolled. Ask Justin Fields.