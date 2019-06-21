NBA Draft 2019: Detroit Pistons select Sekou Doumbouya with first round pick

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Sekou Doumbouya speaks to the media ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Grand Hyatt New York on June 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons have three picks heading into the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

After a trade with the Bucks, the Pistons now own the No. 15, No. 30 and No. 45 picks in the draft, giving them a chance to add some young players to the roster -- or the leverage to make another trade.

UPDATE: Pistons have selected SF/PF Sekou Doumbouya (France) with the No. 15 pick. He is the youngest player in the draft and the top European prospect. More here.

Follow the latest Pistons NBA Draft buzz below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.