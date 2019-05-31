Local 4 rides along for hot lap ahead of Detroit Grand Prix

BELLE ISLE, Mich. - The 30th Detroit Grand Prix kicks off Friday.

The open-wheel Indy cars are already screaming around the track as the drivers look to acclimate themselves to the Belle Isle course.

On Thursday, a group of race volunteers and media had the chance to get a feel for the 13-turn course by taking a hot lap.

Local 4's team rode with none other than Josef Newgarden, a 28-year-old champion and Nashville native.

He took time out of his preparation to tell us about auto racing, how you might break into the business and what it's like to spin around the Belle Isle course.

He said it's a very different experience than driving on other circuits around the country. We enjoyed his company and his take on this Grand Prix.

Click here to view his his team bio.

You can watch the full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.