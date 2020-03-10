46ºF

Rochester Adams cheerleaders fly higher than ever with state championship win

Team makes school history

Paula Tutman, Reporter

ROCHESTER, Mich. – The cheerleaders at Rochester Adams High School hit a new high this year.

The varsity team took the regional, district and state championship titles. For the first time in the school’s history, it is a champion team.

It was a year full of adversities, but the team fought back to come up on top.

Watch the full report from Paula Tutman above.

