Detroit Tigers announce partnership with sportsbook operator

Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2020, file photo, fans at Comerica Park watch a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles in Detroit. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is allowing for the return of pro sports in Michigan as long as fans aren't in attendance. The move Thursday, June 25, 2020, follows Major League Baseball's decision this week to set a 60-game schedule to start July 23 or July 24 in empty ballparks. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers became the first Major League Baseball team to reach a deal with a sports gambling company, announcing a multiyear partnership Thursday with PointsBet.

Detroit said the agreement will “enhance fan engagement and game-day excitement by providing access to unique experiences, content, promotions and more, in and around Comerica Park.”

“PointsBet operates in rare space within the industry by owning our technology environment from end to end, which allows us to be extremely nimble on product innovation and personalized offerings to complement our app’s market-leading speed," PointsBet USA chief executive officer Johnny Aitken said in a statement.

As part of the deal, PointsBet will have branding at Comerica Park and will be featured on the Detroit Tigers Radio Network.

