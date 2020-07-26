Cabrera, Jones, and Romine take it deep for the 6-4 Tigers victory in Cincinnati

DETROIT – After a troubling opening day Friday, the Tigers offensive switch turned on Saturday.

Getting the evening started thanks to C.J. Cron getting the first run with an RBI double allowing the Tigers to get on the board first.

That didn’t stop Joey Votto and Freddy Galvis from getting home runs for themselves off Ivan Nunez, giving the Reds an early 3-1 lead by the bottom of the 2nd-inning.

With the Tigers being a team of new faces, it seemed appropriate for a new face to step up, Austin Romine would send a solo home run in the top of the 7th-inning to put the Tigers in reach 3-2.

That same inning Miguel Cabrera who was 0-3 that evening was able to finally get a hit for himself but also put the Tigers in the lead 4-3 with a two-run home run.

The Reds on other hand would retaliate and Curt Casali would tie it up for the Reds with a solo shot for himself.

With a game that could’ve gone either way it was the top of the 9th that showed great adjustment for JaCoby Jones.

Romine being able to lead off with a single it seemed the Tigers initial game plan was to play “small ball” and play it safe with a bunt.

After Jones missed the bunt, he had no choice but to swing away and it paid off.

Jones sends it over the left field fence for a two-run home run to give the Tigers a 6-4 lead in the top of the 9th.

Buck Farmer would be the winning pitcher and Joe Jimenez would secure the save to get the Tigers on the standings list with their first win of the season.

READ: More local sports reports