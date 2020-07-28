Detroit Tigers drop home opener at empty Comerica Park

DETROIT – Even though the Detroit Tigers didn’t win -- the game will go down as a home opener nobody will ever forget.

There were no fans in attendance as the two teams combined for eight home runs, unfortunately for Tigers fans six of those home runs were made by the Royals.

A crew was able to pour concrete in the front of the stadium one hour before the first pitch and not once did anyone interrupt.

Despite being one of the weirdest opening days ever, it’s still a tradition for many people. Especially for Scott Paul, who was taking in his 53rd Tigers opener.

