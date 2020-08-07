Racecar driver with autism set to make history at Michigan International Speedway

Armani Williams is looking to make history at Michigan International Speedway in more ways than one.

Williams, a Grosse Pointe native, was like any other child with big dreams -- he wanted to become a race car driver.

He was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at the age of 2. He was considered nonverbal and many believed the young man would struggle in life, let alone in sport, but Williams continued to work.

At the age of 8, he began racing go karts. He moved up to truck and now, at the age of 20, he races stock cars. For the first time, he will race in his home state at Michigan International Speedway in the Arca Menards Series.

Williams is the first openly diagnosed NASCAR driver with autism and he’s become an inspiration for others with autism and their families. He’s backed by Farmington Hills Centria Autism -- a leading provider of ABA Therapy across the country.

Williams said every time he suits up and gets behind the wheel, he does it for himself to live out his dream, but he’s also racing for others.

“Never let autism back them down from their dreams,” Williams said. “Keep believing in yourself and your dreams will come true.”