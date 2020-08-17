Lions sign RB Jonathan Williams, add depth in backfield

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – The Detroit Lions have signed running back Jonathan Williams, adding depth in the backfield behind Kerryon Johnson and rookie D'Andre Swift.

Detroit released running back Wes Hills on Monday to clear a spot on the roster.

Williams has 329 yards rushing on 79 carries with two touchdowns over parts of three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills.