Red Wings trade rights to Timashov to Islanders

Associated Press

TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 21: Dmytro Timashov #41 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Detroit Red Wings during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on December 21, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Red Wings 4-1. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings traded the rights to forward Dmytro Timashov to the New York Islanders for future considerations.

Timashov, the Ukrainian-born Swede who turned 24 in October, appeared in five games with the Red Wings in 2019-20 after the team claimed him off waivers from Toronto on Feb. 24. In 44 career NHL games with Detroit and Toronto, he has four goals and five assists.

The Maple Leafs drafted Timashov in the fifth round in 2015.

