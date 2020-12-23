Several Detroit Lions coaches in isolation after COVID contact tracing

DETROIT – Several Detroit Lions coaches must stay away from the team facility until further notice as part of a COVID-19 contact tracing process, the team announced Wednesday.

When Matt Patricia was let go as the Lions’ head coach, Darrell Bevell became the team’s interim coach. Now, with two positive COVID cases inside the organization, the Lions might need an interim-interim coach for Saturday’s game against the Buccaneers.

The Lions continued to practice Wednesday in Allen Park after Tuesday’s positive tests from a practice squad player and a staff member closed the facilities.

Through contact tracing, several coaches are considered close contacts per NFL policy, including interim head coach Bevell.

“We will be keeping several coaches out of practice today,” Bevell said. “Myself included and Cory Undlin and a few other assistant coaches.”

Bevell would not get into specifics, but NFL Network reports the entire defensive coaching staff is impacted.

Practices will be assisted with technology to allows the coaches to be involved.

“Everyone is still involved with the great Zoom we have,” Bevell said. “Able to prepare players like we normally would.”

Bevell said they can make corrections and coach in real time through Zoom.

A coach for Saturday’s game has yet to be determined as the Lions and the league continue to communicate. More information is expected to be revealed Thursday.

Detroit traveled to Tennessee over the weekend and lost to the Titans to fall to 5-9 on the season. The Lions are scheduled to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.