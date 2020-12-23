Several Detroit Lions coaches to stay away from team facility during COVID contact tracing

Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell stands in the end zone before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 13, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions will have several coaches remain away from the team facility until further notice as part of a COVID-19 contact tracing process, the team announced Wednesday.

This update comes after the Lions shut down their team facility Tuesday after two people within the organization tested positive for COVID-19. There were no new positive COVID test results on Wednesday, the team said, but several coaches will have to stay away from the facility for now.

The team did not specify which coaches.

“This morning our COVID-19 test results yielded no new positive tests. As a result of the contact tracing process, several coaches will remain away from the team facility until further notice. We anticipate conducting an outdoor practice this afternoon and our players and coaches will continue to meet virtually this morning,” reads a statement from the Lions on Wednesday morning.

The positive test results came in Tuesday morning, the team announced. It has been unclear if the cases involve players, coaches or staff members.

The Lions decided to close the practice facility as a precaution, so team meetings are being held remotely.

Detroit traveled to Tennessee over the weekend and lost to the Titans to fall to 5-9 on the season. The Lions are scheduled to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.