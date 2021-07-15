Partly Cloudy icon
Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant enters health and safety protocols for Tokyo Olympics

The first time Olympian’s status to travel is to be determined

Imanni Wright, Web Producer

United States' Jerami Grant shoots against Australia during an exhibition basketball game Monday, July 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant, a first time member of Team USA men’s basketball, has entered the health and safety protocols for the Tokyo Olympics.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst, Grant’s status for Tokyo is to be determined.

There is hope that the guard will be able to clear protocols in time before the team travels next week.

For his teammate Bradley Beal, who entered health and safety protocols as well, it has been confirmed that he will actually miss the Olympics and will need to be replaced. The search is currently being worked on by Team USA.

