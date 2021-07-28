Red Wings sign center Sam Gagner to one-year contract extension

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 02: Valeri Nichushkin #13 of the Colorado Avalanche tries to get around the stick of Sam Gagner #89 of the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on March 02, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings have signed center Sam Gagner to a one-year contract extension.

Detroit first acquired Gagner on Feb. 24, 2020 in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers. He signed a one-year extension in September 2020, and now he is re-signing for another year. He would have been an unrestricted free agent.

Gagner, now 31, originally was drafted 6th overall in 2007. He has played in 886 career NHL games. He scored 7 goals and 8 assists in 42 games with the Red Wings in 2020-21.

NHL free agency opens noon Wednesday, July 28.

