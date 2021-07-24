Red Wings select goalie Sebastian Cossa at 15th overall in 2021 NHL Draft

KELOWNA, BC - NOVEMBER 26: Sebastian Cossa #33 of the Edmonton Oil Kings skates to the bench at the end of third period against the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place on November 26, 2019 in Kelowna, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings have selected goalie Sebastian Cossa at 15th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft on Friday night.

The Red Wings traded up to the 15th overall pick to select Cossa by sending three picks to the Dallas Stars -- the 23rd overall pick, a 2nd-round pick (48th overall) and a 5th-round pick (138th overall) in this year’s draft.

Cossa, 18, stands 6-foot-6 and is coming out of Canada’s Western Hockey League (WHL) where he posted a .941 save percentage through 19 games played this past season with the Edmonton Oil Kings. He also had 4 shutouts. He played 33 games with the Oil Kings in 2019-20 for a .921 save percentage -- he also had 4 shutouts that season.

Detroit GM Steve Yzerman made use of his picks surplus, something he has emphasized the importance of since he took control of the team. Yzerman said before the draft that his staff was planning to take the best player available, no matter the position. His focus, however, clearly has been on goaltending this week since he also traded UFA Jonathan Bernier and a draft pick for 25-year-old goalie Alex Nedeljkovic and then signed him to a two-year deal on Thursday.

During the ESPN draft broadcast, Yzerman said the addition of Nedeljkovic allows them to be more patient with Cossa.

Cossa was Detroit’s second 1st-round pick of the night after they selected Swedish defenseman Simon Edvinsson at 6th overall.

Edvinsson is a native of Sweden. He’s 6-foot-5 and is described as a “detailed defender with high-level in-zone instincts, a tight neutral zone gap, well-timed physicality, and supporting instincts to match” by Elite Prospects.

He played 10 games with Frölunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League this past season.

3 University of Michigan players taken in top 5

The Buffalo Sabres selected University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power at 1st overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.

It was quite the night for the Wolverines with Power going 1st overall, then two of his teammates and a commit going in the top 5. Michigan became the first college hockey school to have three players selected in the 1st round of the NHL Draft.

Power’s teammate at Michigan, center Matthew Beniers, was selected 2nd overall by the Seattle Kraken.

Luke Hughes, who is to play at Michigan this fall, was selected 4th overall by the New Jersey Devils with whom his brother, Jack Hughes, already plays.

Finally, Michigan center Kent Johnson went 5th overall to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Rounds 2-7 will take place Saturday starting at 11 a.m. (NHLN, SN, SN NOW).

