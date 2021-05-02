Dear Red Wings: Veleno, Rasmussen showing promise down the middle

Detroit Red Wings center Joe Veleno (90) plays against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

We love Joe Veleno, and now we feel like jerks for mispronouncing his name for a couple years. It’s Vel-lenno, as in Jay LENO. Not “lay-no.”

Veleno looks strong

I think the main attribute that sticks out through his first three NHL games is his strength. Veleno is a strong 21-year-old. He said himself that he felt to be in good physical shape, and it shows. He’s shoving down seasoned pros in the corners, forcing his way around the ice as if he’s been playing in this league longer than a week, and throwing hits that you might not expect from someone just joining us from the Swedish league.

Then, it’s his ability to rag the puck. He has performed a couple takeaway plays that had me thinking of Pavel Datsyuk a little bit. I just love that tenacity on the puck.

Ad

Some stats through three games for Veleno:

Average time on ice: 14:11

Faceoff win percentage: 45.5% (10 of 22)

Blocks: 3

Hits: 6

Takeaways: 1 -- although doesn’t it feel he should be credited with more?

Right now he’s listed as the 3rd-line center. Personally, I’d like to see him play a bit more minutes with Filip Zadina on his wing. If it weren’t for the surging play of Michael Rasmussen at center on the 1st line, I’d say we should love to see Veleno up there right now filling in for Dylan Larkin. But Rasmussen is earning that ice time.

Ad

Ad

Ad