2 Detroit Lions players decide to get COVID vaccine as NFL pushes for vaccinations

DETROIT – More NFL players are getting vaccinated following the league’s announcement that outbreaks among unvaccinated players could cost a team a forfeit and result in no game checks that week for both teams involved.

“It’s just how the league works. They’re trying to make a big push for the health safety for fans and members of the organization,” said Detroit Lions offensive lineman Taylor Decker.

Decker previously said that he wasn’t getting vaccinated, but recently announce that he did receive vaccine. He did not comment further on the topic.

“I just want to leave it that because it’s so polarizing. But I did and that’s that,” he said.

For second-year running back D’Andre Swift, it was the safety protocols for the unvaccinated -- such as daily testing -- that changed his mind.

“I don’t live close to the city so having to come in every day to get tested and go back home, I felt vaccination was more beneficial to me,” Swift said.

