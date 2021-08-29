Taylor North beats Hawaii, advances to Little League World Series Championship

DETROIT – The Taylor North Little League team is headed to the finals of the Little League World Series after they beat a team from Hawaii.

Coach Rick Thorning said that his phone has been blowing up as the team has advanced and he had more than 100 text messages after Saturday’s win.

While the team is heading to the championship, it hasn’t sunk in yet for them.

“It’s just been so surreal about what’s going on,” Thorning said.

Taylor beat the team from Hawaii 2-1. Their star -- Cam Throning -- hit another homerun for three overall for the tourney. His father is very proud.

“Every time there’s a big stage, he comes through for us,” Rick Thorning said. “He just has it at 12 years old. He has it and he’s just a very talented baseball player.”

Thorning said their depth at pitching has carried them. For the title game, they’ll have their ace -- Ethan Van Belle -- on the mound.

The coaches said they know they have support at home and they feel it and aim to keep it coming for one more game.

“All the fans back home, from the bottom of our hearts, we can’t see but we know it’s happening and it’s carrying us,” said coach Guido Ulin. “It’s giving us a lot of motivation and these kids are loving it.”

Only one team from Michigan has ever won the Little League World Series -- the Hamtramck team from 1959.

