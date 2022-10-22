55º

Looking for Detroit Tigers merch? Check out this garage sale at Comerica Park

Garage sale held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 22

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera runs the bases to score off an RBI-single by Tucker Barnhart against the Minnesota Twins during the top of the fourth inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROITDetroit Tigers fans can find exclusive merch and apparel during a stadium garage sale at Comerica Park.

The Detroit Tigers Garage Sale will have exclusive merchandise and apparel. According to the team’s website, items start at $1, and merch in the Comerica Pro Shop will be 50% off.

Some of the items that’ll be available are jerseys, hats, Miguel Cabrera commemorative tickets, bobbleheads, Tigers authentic mystery bags, clubhouse equipment and more.

The garage sale will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be free parking in the Tiger garage located at 250 East Fisher Freeway.

Portions of the proceeds will go towards the Detroit Tigers Foundation. Comerica Park is a cashless venue.

