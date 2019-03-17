Michigan State basketball's history in Big Ten Tournament championship games

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Michigan State University men's basketball team's five Big Ten Tournament championship titles are the most by any team in the conference.

The Spartans picked up their first conference tournament win in 1999, then repeated in 2000 on their way to winning the NCAA National Championship.

They didn't return to the conference tournament title game until 2012 when Draymond Green helped the 1-seeded Spartans beat Ohio State, 68–64.

Michigan State won again in 2014 over in-state rival Michigan. They tried for the repeat in 2015 but fell short to Wisconsin in overtime of the title game.

But the Spartans were back again in 2016 to beat Purdue, 66–62, for their 2nd Big Ten Tournament championship in three years.

They face Michigan again for the 2019 tournament title. It is the schools' 2nd time meeting in the tournament title game.

Michigan State basketball conference tournament championship history:

1999 W 67–50 vs. Illinois 2000 W 76–61 vs. Illinois 2012 W 68–64 vs. Ohio State 2014 W 69–55 vs. Michigan 2015 L 69-80 vs. Wisconsin 2016 W 66–62 vs. Purdue

Source: WDIV and ClickOnDetroit news archives.

