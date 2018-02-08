NBA trade deadline: Meet new Detroit Pistons Jameer Nelson and James Ennis

DETROIT - It's been a crazy NBA trade deadline, with the Cleveland Cavaliers overhauling half of their roster and Dwayne Wade returning to Miami. But the Detroit Pistons quietly made a pair of moves to improve their roster.

Detroit already made the biggest trade of the season by acquiring Blake Griffin from the Clippers. Since the deal was announced, the Pistons have turned an eight-game losing streak into a five-game winning streak and jumped back in the playoff picture.

READ: How far can Blake Griffin take the surging Pistons?

Perhaps inspired by the team's dramatic rebound, Stan Van Gundy got to work Thursday before the league's 3 p.m. trade deadline.

Jameer Nelson

Trade: Pistons trade Willie Reed to Chicago for Jameer Nelson

Though his name is bigger than his current production, Nelson should be a solid addition for a Pistons team that's thin at point guard due to Reggie Jackson's injury.

Nelson was acquired from the Chicago Bulls last week in the Nikola Mirotic deal, but hadn't stepped on the court. In 43 games with the New Orleans Pelicans this season, he averaged 5.1 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 20.9 minutes per game.

Nelson is playing his 14th season in the NBA, averaging career lows in most major stat categories. He played for Van Gundy in Orlando, and averaged 12.6 points and 5.4 assists per game over 10 seasons for the Magic.

The veteran guard will turn 36 on Friday.

Nelson is making more than $2.2 million this season and isn't signed beyond 2017-18.

Detroit sent Willie Reed, 27, to Chicago in the trade. Reed was acquired in the Griffin deal and was suspended earlier in the week. He played in three games for the Pistons, making his only shot attempt in 9 total minutes.

James Ennis

Trade: Pistons trade Brice Johnson and a second-round pick to Memphis for James Ennis

Van Gundy moved the other throw-in from the Griffin trade about an hour later, sending Johnson to Memphis for shooting depth.

Ennis, 27, is in his fourth NBA season, averaging 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in his career.

This season, Ennis is averaging 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists while playing an average of 23.4 minutes per game for the Grizzlies. His value comes from efficiency, as Ennis is shooting 48.6 percent from the floor, 35.7 percent from 3-point range and 87.7 percent from the free throw line.

Ennis is making just over $3 million this season and isn't signed beyond 2017-18.

Johnson, 23, never stepped on the court in a Pistons uniform.

