NFL Free Agency 2019: Detroit Lions rumor mill, latest news

NFL Free Agency kicks off this week and the Detroit Lions have been an active player in the open market.
Starting Monday at 12 p.m., teams opened negotiations with potential free agents. The official start of Free Agency is Wednesday at 4 p.m.
- Detroit Lions to reportedly sign former Patriots DE Trey Flowers to 5-year deal
- Detroit Lions to reportedly sign CB Justin Coleman to richest deal for NFL nickel
- Detroit Lions reportedly sign former Steelers TE Jesse James
- Former Patriots, Dolphins WR Danny Amendola signs with Detroit Lions
- Detroit Lions NFL Mock Draft roundup: First round predictions
Follow the latest Detroit Lions NFL Free Agency rumors below:
